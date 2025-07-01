UPSC Success Story: It's a dream for many to clear the Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and become an IAS officer. The UPSC CSE is one of the world's toughest exams and is taken by lakhs of aspoirants every year. While a few clear it in the first attempt, the majority of the aspirants fail to make the final cut even after exhausting all their attempts. There are lakhs of aspirants who never accept defeat and reach their destination with hard work. One such story is of Neha Byadwal.

Who Is Neha Byadwal?

Born in Rajasthan and raised in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Neha Byadwal faced her first major setback when she failed in Class 5. Undeterred, she moved to Bhopal with her father, where she joined an English-medium school that fined students for speaking Hindi. Despite the initial language barrier, Neha adapted and learned quickly.

Her UPSC Journey

Daughter of a senior Income Tax Officer, Neha was inspired to pursue civil services. However, the road was far from easy. She failed the UPSC prelims twice and didn’t clear the mains in her third attempt. Determined to succeed, she gave up her phone and immersed herself completely in preparation.

On her fourth attempt, Neha cleared the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 569, scoring 960 marks. Now 25, she serves as an IAS officer in Gujarat. Her journey is a testament to perseverance, marked by studying 17–18 hours a day and living without a phone for three years.

Story Of Preservance

