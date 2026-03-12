Meet Sanjay Dahariya: Man who fought cancer for 6 years, failed twice in UPSC and yet became IAS with AIR...

In a truly inspiring story from the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination, a man from the Mahasamund district has shown that determination can overcome even the toughest challenges. Sanjay Dahariya secured All India Rank (AIR) 946 in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination after facing many hardships in life. From fighting cancer for six years to dealing with career setbacks and failed attempts, his journey proves that hard work and perseverance can lead to success.

Humble Beginnings and Early Education

Sanjay Dahariya belongs to the small village of Beltukri and comes from a farmer’s family. He started his schooling in a local government school in Chhattisgarh. His academic journey took a big step forward when he was selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mana, Raipur, during Class 5. This opportunity helped him receive quality education and shaped his future ambitions.

Career Start and Life-Changing Diagnosis

After completing his studies, Dahariya began working at State Bank of India in West Bengal from 2009 to 2011. However, he later resigned from the job to pursue bigger goals, such as furthering his education or starting his own business.

His life took an unexpected turn in 2012 when he received a diagnosis of salivary gland cancer. The illness required long and difficult treatment, and he spent nearly six years recovering. Along with the disease, he also dealt with a minor vision problem. Despite these health struggles, Dahariya stayed strong and refused to give up on his dreams.

UPSC Preparation Journey: Third Attempt Brings Success

After recovering, Dahariya restarted his professional life. He worked in a bank in Raipur and later joined the Mahasamund Post Office. At the same time, he continued preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

He began appearing for the exam in 2022. Despite facing failure in his first two attempts, he remained optimistic. His dedication and consistent efforts finally paid off in the third attempt when he secured AIR 946 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

“Commitment to Public Service Remains Firm”

After achieving success, Dahariya shared that his main goal is to serve the country through public administration. He said that whether he gets the IAS cadre or any other civil service, he is committed to working for the people and contributing to the nation.

He also expressed gratitude to his family, teachers, and well-wishers who supported him during his difficult battle with illness and throughout his UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) preparation.

Officials Praise His Inspiring Achievement

Local officials also praised Dahariya’s success. The Collector of Mahasamund, Vinay Kumar Langeh, and District Education Officer Vijay Kumar Lahare congratulated him for this remarkable achievement. They said his journey is a powerful example of courage, determination, and perseverance that will inspire many UPSC aspirants across the country.

Sanjay Dahariya’s story shows that success is possible even after facing serious challenges in life. His six-year battle with cancer, career setbacks, and two failed attempts could not stop him from achieving his dream. His inspirational journey serves as a reminder that one can overcome even the most difficult obstacles with patience, determination, and strong family support.