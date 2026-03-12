Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026190https://zeenews.india.com/education/meet-sanjay-dahariya-man-who-fought-cancer-for-6-years-failed-twice-in-upsc-and-yet-became-ias-with-air-3026190.html
NewsEducationMeet Sanjay Dahariya: Man who fought cancer for 6 years, failed twice in UPSC and yet became IAS with AIR...
UPSC RESULT 2026

Meet Sanjay Dahariya: Man who fought cancer for 6 years, failed twice in UPSC and yet became IAS with AIR...

Sanjay Dahariya from Chhattisgarh achieved AIR 946 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination after overcoming a six-year battle with cancer and two failed attempts. His inspiring journey shows how determination and resilience can help overcome even the toughest challenges.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sanjay Dahariya’s story shows that success is possible even after facing serious challenges in life.
  • His six-year battle with cancer, career setbacks, and two failed attempts could not stop him from achieving his dream.
  • His inspirational journey serves as a reminder that one can overcome even the most difficult obstacles with patience, determination, and strong family support.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Sanjay Dahariya: Man who fought cancer for 6 years, failed twice in UPSC and yet became IAS with AIR...Image Credit: X

In a truly inspiring story from the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination, a man from the Mahasamund district has shown that determination can overcome even the toughest challenges. Sanjay Dahariya secured All India Rank (AIR) 946 in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination after facing many hardships in life. From fighting cancer for six years to dealing with career setbacks and failed attempts, his journey proves that hard work and perseverance can lead to success.

Humble Beginnings and Early Education

Sanjay Dahariya belongs to the small village of Beltukri and comes from a farmer’s family. He started his schooling in a local government school in Chhattisgarh. His academic journey took a big step forward when he was selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mana, Raipur, during Class 5. This opportunity helped him receive quality education and shaped his future ambitions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Career Start and Life-Changing Diagnosis

After completing his studies, Dahariya began working at State Bank of India in West Bengal from 2009 to 2011. However, he later resigned from the job to pursue bigger goals, such as furthering his education or starting his own business.

His life took an unexpected turn in 2012 when he received a diagnosis of salivary gland cancer. The illness required long and difficult treatment, and he spent nearly six years recovering. Along with the disease, he also dealt with a minor vision problem. Despite these health struggles, Dahariya stayed strong and refused to give up on his dreams.

UPSC Preparation Journey: Third Attempt Brings Success

After recovering, Dahariya restarted his professional life. He worked in a bank in Raipur and later joined the Mahasamund Post Office. At the same time, he continued preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

He began appearing for the exam in 2022. Despite facing failure in his first two attempts, he remained optimistic. His dedication and consistent efforts finally paid off in the third attempt when he secured AIR 946 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

“Commitment to Public Service Remains Firm”

After achieving success, Dahariya shared that his main goal is to serve the country through public administration. He said that whether he gets the IAS cadre or any other civil service, he is committed to working for the people and contributing to the nation.

He also expressed gratitude to his family, teachers, and well-wishers who supported him during his difficult battle with illness and throughout his UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) preparation.

Officials Praise His Inspiring Achievement

Local officials also praised Dahariya’s success. The Collector of Mahasamund, Vinay Kumar Langeh, and District Education Officer Vijay Kumar Lahare congratulated him for this remarkable achievement. They said his journey is a powerful example of courage, determination, and perseverance that will inspire many UPSC aspirants across the country.

Sanjay Dahariya’s story shows that success is possible even after facing serious challenges in life. His six-year battle with cancer, career setbacks, and two failed attempts could not stop him from achieving his dream. His inspirational journey serves as a reminder that one can overcome even the most difficult obstacles with patience, determination, and strong family support.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Land Price Appreciation
Land prices in these Indian cities could double in 4 years
Golden Globes 2027
Golden Globes 2027: Nikki Glaser to return as host for the third time!
Gold price
Gold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX
Shubman Gill BCCI Cricketer of the Year
Not Virat, Bumrah or Sanju, Shubman Gill set to receive BCCI Cricketer of Year
LPG supply disruptions
Induction cooktops go out of stock on quick-commerce apps amid gas shortage
Farooq Abdullah
Thought it was a cracker: Farooq Abdullah on narrowly escaping assassination
Kim Jong Un
Is the North Korean embassy attack real? Fact-checking Kim’s viral quote
LPG price
Commercial LPG shortage hits Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai
LPG crisis IPL 2026
Will LPG crisis in India hit IPL 2026? BCCI breaks silence, says this
Aditya Dhar
On 'Dhurandhar' Aditya Dhar's birthday: His luxury lifestyle, net worth & more