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Meet Shakti Sharma: First woman Air Vice Marshal to head IAF education

She assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters on September 1, the Defence Ministry said.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Meet Shakti Sharma: First woman Air Vice Marshal to head IAF education

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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