/Meet Shakti Sharma: First woman Air Vice Marshal to head IAF education

In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has become the first woman officer from the non-medical branch of India's Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal, or its equivalent, across the country's armed services.
She assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters on September 1, the Defence Ministry said.
"In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent)," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
AVM Sharma was commissioned into the Education Branch of the Indian Air Force on June 18, 1994.
In the more than three decades since, she has held a wide range of assignments spanning training establishments, field stations, command headquarters, and Air Headquarters. Prior to her latest elevation, she held the rank of air commodore.
Over the course of her career, AVM Sharma has been credited with several notable institutional initiatives.
She played a central role in establishing the IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and at Pune University academic posts designed to deepen collaboration between the armed forces and premier educational institutions on matters of strategic and defence-related research.
She also holds another distinction: she became the first woman officer from the tri-services, meaning across the Army, Navy and Air Force, to command a Sainik School, serving as principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala.
A Defence Ministry press release stated that AVM Sharma "brings a wealth of experience to her new role," citing her diverse postings and long tenure across various IAF establishments.
The ministry described her promotion as a landmark achievement, saying it marks "a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the Indian Defence Forces," and added that her three decades of service "continue to inspire generations to touch the sky with glory."
AVM Sharma's promotion is the latest in a series of milestones for women officers in the Indian Air Force over the past decade. In 2016, Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter jet solo.
In 2019, Bhawana Kanth became the first woman cleared to undertake combat missions on a fighter aircraft, and the same year, Shaliza Dhami became the IAF's first woman flight commander. In 2023, Dhami went on to become the first woman selected to command a front-line IAF combat unit.
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