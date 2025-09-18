Meet Shreyans Gomes: Son Of Station Master Who Cracked UPSC Without Any Coaching With AIR...

Shreyans Gomes, a 26-year-old from Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka, has proved that determination can overcome all odds. Cracking the UPSC exam in his third attempt, he achieved success without enrolling in any traditional coaching, relying instead on his own discipline and dedication despite coming from an engineering background.

Early Education

He completed his schooling in Murudeshwar and pursued his pre-university studies at Alva’s College. Later, he graduated with an engineering degree from RV College of Engineering. While his academic path was rooted in engineering, his growing passion for public service led him to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, a journey that stands as a true testament to his perseverance and hard work.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is regarded as one of the most prestigious and challenging exams in India, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit candidates for top government services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. The exam unfolds in three stages, first is Prelims, then Mains, and last is Interview, all the stages designed to evaluate a candidate’s knowledge, personality, and decision-making ability.

Father Worked As Station Master

Behind every success story stands a family’s unwavering support, and Shreyans’ journey is no different. He hails from a humble background, his father serves as a station master with Konkan Railway, his mother is a homemaker, and his younger brother is pursuing his studies in Manipal. Despite limited resources, the family placed education above all else and continuously motivated Shreyans to chase his aspirations.

What makes his achievement even more remarkable is that he chose not to attend traditional coaching classes. Instead, Shreyans relied entirely on digital learning and online resources, making the most of the internet to prepare for the exam. His story proves that with the right strategy, strong willpower, and determination, success is possible regardless of the resources at hand.

Three UPSC Attempts

Success did not come easily to Shreyans. In his very first attempt, he managed to clear the Preliminary exam but fell short in the Mains. His second attempt proved even more challenging, as he couldn’t get past the Prelims. Yet, he refused to let failure define him. Instead of giving up, he analyzed his mistakes, refined his strategies, and worked even harder for his third attempt.

His persistence paid off. In his third attempt, Shreyans successfully cleared all the three rounds, Prelims, Mains, and the Interview, securing an All India Rank of 372 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in India. Remarkably, he achieved this milestone without the support of any coaching institute, relying solely on his smart approach, self-discipline, and relentless hard work.

Shreyans As an Inspiration

Today, Shreyans stands as a true inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants who believe that limited resources hold them back. His journey proves that with perseverance, determination, and patience, no dream is too big and no obstacle too great, success is always within reach.