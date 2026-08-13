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Meet the IIT Madras professor who redefined what's possible beyond disability

He has also taken his scholarship into public policy conversations, including meetings with state government leadership to advocate for inclusive learning infrastructure across educational institutions.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Meet the IIT Madras professor who redefined what's possible beyond disability

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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