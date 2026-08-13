At IIT Madras, an institute best known for producing engineers, one of its most influential faculty members has spent his career reshaping how India thinks about disability, not through circuitry or code, but through literature, philosophy, and lived experience.
Dr. Hemachandran Karah is an Associate Professor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Madras, where he teaches English literature and researches disability studies, health, literary criticism, and musicology.
He holds a PhD from the University of Cambridge, and over the past two decades has built a body of academic work a dozen peer-reviewed essays, book chapters, and a forthcoming monograph on disability metanarratives that treats disability not as a deficit to be managed, but as what he calls a distinct "knowledge domain": a lens through which fields like medicine, literature, and the arts can be reinterpreted.
Karah is the co-founder and head of The Accessibility Research Centre (ARC) at IIT Madras, inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in October 2025.
ARC has since become a hub for projects that go well beyond compliance-driven accessibility, running blind photography workshops that reframe visually impaired participants as creators rather than subjects, developing touch-and-learn and playful-learning pedagogies, and pushing for a dedicated teacher-training institute to standardise accessibility practice across Indian schools and universities.
He has also taken his scholarship into public policy conversations, including meetings with state government leadership to advocate for inclusive learning infrastructure across educational institutions.
Karah's academic writing spans an unusually wide range from the ethics of care in Gandhian thought to the "art of description" from a blindness perspective, to a body of work on what he terms the "metanarrative of blindness" in India, which examines how special education systems can end up limiting, rather than expanding, the career paths of blind students across the humanities and sciences.
He also offers a widely used open online course on Disability Studies through the NPTEL platform, and co-edits the global section of the journal Review of Disability Studies.
Colleagues and collaborators describe his approach as activism carried out through scholarship using the humanities' capacity for empathy and critical reflection as a tool for justice, rather than treating disability studies as a purely theoretical exercise.
That combination of rigorous academic credentials paired with hands-on institution-building is part of what has made his work at IIT Madras notable: he is as likely to be found publishing in an academic journal as he is organising a symposium for disabled artists or briefing policymakers on accessibility standards.
India is still in the early stages of building physical, digital, and pedagogical infrastructure for its disabled population, even as global frameworks like the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities push for faster compliance.
Karah's work sits at an important intersection: he argues that accessibility isn't just about ramps and screen readers, but about who gets to produce knowledge, tell stories, and shape institutions in the first place.
At an institute built around technical solutions, his career is a reminder that some of the most consequential accessibility work is cultural, not just infrastructural.
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