Meet THIS Engineer Who First Became IPS, Then IAS- He Cracked UPSC 2 Times In A Row

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country. Which is conducted in three stages. Which includes - prelims, mains and interview. Only the candidates who perform well in all three stages are appointed to the post of IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other government officers. However, very few candidates are able to crack UPSC in their first attempt, but it is not at all that success in UPSC CSE exam cannot be achieved in the first attempt.

If the candidate prepares with full dedication, hard work and strategy, then UPSC can be cracked even in the first attempt. Let us tell you about such a UPSC candidate who cracked UPSC not once but twice in a row. In the first attempt, he was selected for IPS but his dream was to become an IAS. So he gave the exam again for the second time and became an IPS. Let us tell you about his inspirational story.

We are talking about Yogesh Ashokrao Patil, who is originally from Pune, Maharashtra. Yogesh had obtained an engineering degree before preparing for UPSC CSE. He had decided during engineering that he wanted to prepare for the civil services examination. He started preparing for UPSC after completing engineering studies. Yogesh prepared for UPSC with a precise strategy, dedication and hard work. The result of this was that he cracked UPSC twice in a row.

The dream was to become an IPS

Yogesh gave his first attempt in the year 2018, where he secured All India Rank (AIR) 201 in the UPSC CSE exam and was selected for the post of IPS, but Patil's dream was to become an IAS officer. Therefore, in the year 2019, he gave the second attempt of UPSC CSE and got AIR rank 63. In the second attempt, he was selected for the post of IAS officer and his dream came true. IAS Yogesh Patil is an inspiration for all UPSC candidates who feel that they cannot crack the UPSC Civil Services Exam in their first attempt.