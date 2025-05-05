Meet Vaishnavi Deshmukh, Daughter of Slain Beed Sarpanch, Who Scored 85.33% in HSC Exams Despite Her Father’s Tragic Death

Vaibhavi Deshmukh, daughter of the late Santosh Deshmukh, former Sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, has achieved an impressive 85 percent in the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 board exams, overcoming a deeply personal tragedy. She secured 512 out of 600 marks under the science stream, making her late father’s dream of seeing her succeed academically come true.’

Vaibhavi Deshmukh HSC result

Vaibhavi scored 94 in Mathematics, 91 in Chemistry, 98 in Biology, and 83 in Physics. In languages, she obtained 63 in English and 83 in Marathi. After her father’s brutal murder in December 2024, she continued her studies at a science college in Latur, as he had enrolled her there with the dream of her becoming a doctor.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and killed on December 9, 2024, in a gruesome case that shocked the entire region. The crime scene revealed horrific injuries across his entire body. The investigation drew significant attention, and MCOCA was invoked against several suspects reportedly close to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde. However, as of now, the accused remain untraceable.

Even amidst this trauma, Vaibhavi not only stayed committed to her studies but also led protests demanding justice for her father. Her journey is now being seen as a powerful story of resilience, courage, and unwavering determination.

Santosh Deshmukh murder

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and murdered on December 9, 2024, reportedly for opposing an extortion attempt targeting a wind energy company in the area just three days prior. Despite the immense emotional trauma, his daughter Vaibhavi appeared for her Class 12 exams just two months after the incident. On the day of the results, she paid homage to her father's photograph in the morning and expressed her resolve to carry forward his dream.

Following the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the political climate across Maharashtra, including Beed district, became highly charged. The accused remained absconding for several days, adding to the unrest. Amid this turmoil, Vaibhavi Deshmukh stood strong beside her uncle, Dhananjay Deshmukh. Despite the grief shared with her younger brother and mother, she took a leading role in the fight for justice for her father.