Meet Woman IAS Officer With Rare Bone Disorder, Lived In Delhi Slums Cleared UPSC In First Attempt- Know All About Her Inspiring Journey

Ummul's journey is one of resilience and determination against all odds. Hailing from a poverty-stricken family in Rajasthan and raised in the slums of Delhi's Trilokpuri area, Ummul's early life was far from easy. Born with a rare bone disorder, her bones were extremely fragile, leading to 16 fractures and 8 surgeries during her childhood. Despite her physical challenges, she held on to a dream that seemed almost impossible to become a civil servant.

Family's discouragement towards studies

Her father, a street vendor selling clothes, struggled to make ends meet. Yet, Ummul remained determined to pursue her education. Although her family discouraged her from studying beyond the 10th grade due to financial constraints, Ummul made a courageous decision. She left home, choosing to live alone in the same slum, and began tutoring students to support herself and fund her education. An NGO provided her with support for her schooling up to the 10th grade.

Early education

Ummul’s hard work paid off when she scored 91% in her 12th board exams, a remarkable achievement considering her circumstances. She went on to pursue her undergraduate degree from Gargi College, Delhi University, and then earned a Master's in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She also enrolled in the MPhil/PhD program at JNU.

While studying, Ummul received a Rs 2,000 means-cum-merit scholarship, which relieved her of the need to give tuition classes. In 2013, she was awarded the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), which provided her with Rs 25,000 per month, further supporting her academic journey.

UPSC CSE AIR Rank

Despite the challenges, Ummul never lost sight of her ultimate goal. She began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in the country. Her dedication and hard work paid off when she cracked the exam in her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 420 and fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer in 2016.

Ummul's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, and the relentless pursuit of one's dreams, no matter the obstacles life throws your way.