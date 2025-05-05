Meet Youngest IPS Officer, Her Mother Worked As Labourer- Know All About Her Inspiring Journey

Divya Tanwar, one of India's youngest IAS officers, is an epitome of hardwork and determination. Divya is currently serving as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in Manipur cadre, she secured AIR (All India Rank) 105 but this was not her first attempt clearing the toughest exam of the India, i.e. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services, in her first attempt she secured the AIR 438 and became the youngest IPS officer at the age of 21, in spite of breaking the record, she had bigger dreams and she kept working.

Her Early Life and Family Struggles

Divya is from a village named Nimbi in Mahendragarh, Haryana. Her life was not simple and easy from a very young age, she lost her father in 2011, leaving her mother, Babita Tanwar as the only sole provider of her family. Babita worked as a laborer to support and provide her family, making sure her children get the proper education. Divya has studied in a government school and from Navoday Vidhyalaya. She did her graduation in Science and then started preparing for the UPSC examination.

From 930 to 994 in Two Attempts

Divya didn’t follow the traditional path to crack the UPSC, she didn’t join any coaching centre for preparation, instead she invested in online courses and mock test series and in her first attempt, she secured total of 930 marks, 751 in written examination and 179 in the personality test and in her second attempt, she achieved the total of 994 marks, 834 in written and 160 in personality test, her improves score helped her completing her dream of becoming the IAS officer.

She is an example that obstacles and conditions can’t stop you from achieving your goals. Her story is a hope and beacon of light for many students who are struggling everyday and she will continue to inspire them to pursue their dreams.