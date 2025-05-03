Meghalaya Board Result 2025: MBOSE HSSLC Result Will Be Declared On This Date At mbose.in- Check Details Here

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the date and time of the result declaration for class 12 (HSSLC) result 2025. The result will be declared on 5th May, 2025 during the office hours. All the students who have appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC examination will be able to download their result from the official website, i.e megresults.nic.in after the release.

The official notice said,“The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2025, (Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 5th May, 2025 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Steps To Check The Result

Step 1: Go to the official websites- mbose.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number and other details, then submit it.

Step 5: Your Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Download your mark sheet for future reference.

The other official websites where students can check their results are, mbose.in and mboseresults.in. Students will be required to enter their roll number and captcha code to access their class 12th results. The MBOSE HSSLC examination took place from 4th March, 2025 to 29th March, 2025. To pass the examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in all the subjects and overall aggregate. All the students are advised to keep checking the official websites for all the important updates.