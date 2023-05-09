Meghalaya HSSLC 2023: MBOSE Class 12 Result Declared At mbose.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam 2023 today, May 9, 2023. Candidates that appeared for the Meghalaya HSSLC exam from March 3 to March 30, 2023 can now check their results on the official website- mbose.in. According to the official announcement made today, this year close to 20-30 thousand students have appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 in science stream. Out of those students who appeared for the exam, Arnab Dutta has topped in science while Rishab has topped in commerce stream. Students can check the scorecard via direct link given below

Meghalaya 12th Board Result: Direct Link

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC result link

Step 4: Enter required login credentials

Step 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Meghalaya Board 12th Result: Official Notice

“The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours. The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in,” read the official notice issued by MBOSE.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023: Exam Date

The MBOSE HSSLC Exams for all four streams – Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational, were held from March 15 to March 30, 2023. The results for the Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow, May 9, 2023. The results for the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream will be declared later.