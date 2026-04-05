Meghalaya MBOSE class 10 result 2026 out at mbose.in Check date, time, scorecard here

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 date: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the Class 10 or SSLC Result 2026 on April 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the MBOSE SSLC board exams are eagerly waiting to see their performance, as this result will determine their progression to higher secondary studies.

Where to check SSLC Meghalaya result 2026

MBOSE SSLC 2026 result date has been announced. Students can view and download their scorecards from these websites once the link goes live on the morning of April 7. To check the MBOSE result 2026, students need their login details mentioned on the admit card. The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 will be published online on the board’s official result platforms:

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mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

How to Check mbose sslc result 2026

Follow these steps to check and download your marksheet:

Visit any of the official MBOSE result websites listed above.

Click on the “SSLC/Class 10 Result 2026” link.

Enter your roll number as shown on your admit card.

Complete any CAPTCHA or verification if prompted.

Your result will appear on the screen—view and download it.

Save the PDF or take a screenshot for future reference.

Details mentioned on the Meghalaya Class 10 result 2026

The online scorecard will show important information, including:

Student’s name and roll number

School name and code

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and grade or division

Pass or fail status

To pass the MBOSE SSLC exam, students must score at least 30 % marks in each subject and a minimum aggregate of 33 % overall. After checking the result online, students should download the official marksheet and collect the original mark sheet and pass certificate from their school. Those who are unhappy with their marks may be able to apply for revaluation or supplementary exams, details of which will be released after the results.