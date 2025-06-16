Meghalaya MTET Result 2025 DECLARED At megeducation.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Qualifying Mars Here

MTET Result 2025: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) has officially released the results for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2025 today, i.e. 16th June. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. megeducation.gov.in.

The MTET exam took place on 25th April, 2025 for both Lower Primary (Paper 1) and Upper Primary (Paper 2) levels. Candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their date of birth to access their result. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category candidates is 60 per cent, i.e. they will have to score at least 90 marks out of 150. And candidates from SC/ST/OBC/DA will have to secure 55 per cent to qualify the exam, i.e. 82.5 out of 150.

MTET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- megeducation.gov.in..

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘MTET 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your MTET 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

According to NCTE latest notice, candidates who will qualify the MTET 2025 examination, their eligibility certificate will remain valid for their lifetime. And they can apply through Government aided schools under stated, private schools recognizing MTET and contractual teaching positions. Candidates must note that they can appear for MTET as many times as they want, there are no restrictions. Candidate are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.