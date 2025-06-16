Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916887https://zeenews.india.com/education/meghalaya-mtet-result-2025-declared-at-megeducation-gov-in-check-direct-link-qualifying-mars-here-2916887.html
NewsEducation
MEGHALAYA MTET RESULT 2025

Meghalaya MTET Result 2025 DECLARED At megeducation.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Qualifying Mars Here

DERT has officially released the results for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2025 today at megeducation.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meghalaya MTET Result 2025 DECLARED At megeducation.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Qualifying Mars Here Meghalaya MTET Result 2025

MTET Result 2025: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) has officially released the results for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2025 today, i.e. 16th June. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. megeducation.gov.in.

The MTET exam took place on 25th April, 2025 for both Lower Primary (Paper 1) and Upper Primary (Paper 2) levels. Candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their date of birth to access their result. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category candidates is 60 per cent, i.e. they will have to score at least 90 marks out of 150. And candidates from SC/ST/OBC/DA will have to secure 55 per cent to qualify the exam, i.e. 82.5 out of 150. 

MTET Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result

MTET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- megeducation.gov.in..

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘MTET 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your MTET 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

According to NCTE latest notice, candidates who will qualify the MTET 2025 examination, their eligibility certificate will remain valid for their lifetime. And they can apply through Government aided schools under stated, private schools recognizing MTET and contractual teaching positions. Candidates must note that they can appear for MTET as many times as they want, there are no restrictions. Candidate are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK