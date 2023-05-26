megresults.nic.in, MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Result Declared Today At megresults.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education declared the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 on the official website. As per the official notice issued by the Meghalaya Board, the MBOSE 10th and MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 were declared today, May 26, 2023, on megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. The Meghalaya Board Results for SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream were announced today, May 26, 2023, as per the official notice.

Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Exams from March 3 to March 17, 2023The HSSLC 12th Exams 2023 were held between March 3, 2023, and March 30, 2023.

Meghalaya Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

Enter your roll number

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference

MBOSE Board Result 2023; direct link to download scorecards here

Last year, the total pass rate for the HSSLC Arts stream was 81.17 percent, with Diya Sinha taking the top place in the state with a score of 93%. There were a total of 22,711 students that took the tests, with 18,434 passing satisfactorily.