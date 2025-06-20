MH CET 3-Year LLB Result 2025 DECLARED At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps to Download Here

MH CET 3-Year LLB Result 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has officially declared the result for MHT CET Law which is conducted for three-year LLB Programme today, i.e 20th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will have to enter their application ID and password to access their result. The MH CET examination took place on 2nd and 3rd May, 2025 and the final answer key was published on 13th June, 2025. This year, around 250 objections were raised and nine were accepted and considered.

Candidates must know that they receive one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking for incorrect and unanswered questions.

MH CET 3-Year LLB Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 3: Enter the required details of yours like your registered email ID and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, find the link of ‘Scorecard’ on the page and open it.

Step 5: Your MH CET 3-year Law result 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your marks for future reference.

The counselling process, CAP (Centralised Admission Process) for MH CET 3-Year LLB will be started in July in an online mode. Only candidates with alid scores will be able to sit for the counselling process. Candidates must be prepared with all the documents like their class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, their conversion certificate and score card for MH CET along with their passport size photos, signature and domicile certificate. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.