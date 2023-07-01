MH CET 5-year LLB 2023 Merit List For Round 1 Out On mahacet.org, Direct Link To Download Here

The merit list of the MAH CET 5-year LLB counseling 2023 has been announced by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell in Maharashtra. The candidates who registered for the counseling will now have access to the category-wise merit lists and can download the list using the official portal, i.e., llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The MH CET 5-year LLB merit lists for the Maharashtra State (MS), OMS, Jammu & Kashmir, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) categories have been made public. Additionally, the cell issued a list of candidates whose applications were modified or incomplete. All the candidates in this list can make the necessary changes in their application form and upload the required documents by July 2.

MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1- To check the result, candidates must visit the official website of CET counselling - llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2- Once the homepage appears, click on the option for merit list, which can be found under the notification section.

Step 3- Once you have clicked on the option, a separate window with a PDF will open.

Step 4- The PDF contains the merit list, you can find your roll number. Candidates are advised to save the PDF file for future reference.

A total of 13,606 individuals registered for the MH CET 5-year LLB counselling in 2023, according to the summary of the merit list. 12,691 of the total number of registrants secured their seats. For 10,966 candidates, the documents have undergone full e-verification, while 1,725 candidates have undergone partial e-verification.

According to the updated schedule, candidates can select their colleges for rounds 1 and 2 between July 4 and July 6. On July 7, the Round 1 seat allocation results will be made public.