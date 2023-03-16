MH SET Admit Card 2023 Out On unipune.ac.in, Direct Link To Download Maharashtra SET Hall Ticket Here

MH SET Admit 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Admit Card or the MH SET Admit Card 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for MH SET 2023 exam can now check and download the MH SET Admit Card 2023 from the official website - unipune.ac.in.

Candidates can download MHSET Hall Ticket 2023 using their username or application number or by using their name from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download MH SET Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card by Login’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Application Number’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Student Name’ appearing on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, entre your credentials and submit

Step 4: Your MH SET 2023 admit card will appear on your screen, download it

Step 5: Save your MH SET hall Ticket for the future reference

Maharashtra SET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on March 26 in offline mode at 17 centres across the state. Students will be required to take the printed copy of the MH SET Admit Card 2023 to the exam centre.