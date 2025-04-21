MHT Answer Key 2025 To Be Release Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Details Here

MHT Answer Key 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will officially release their provisional answer key for the courses like MEd, MPEd & BEd-MEd today, i.e. 21st April, 2025, Monday. Once Released, all the candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2025 Examination will be able to download the answer key from the official website, i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

The response sheet and question paper PDFs will also be available to download along with the Answer key to help the candidates verify their answers properly. The official notice says "If a candidate has objection against any question in the "Question Paper" or "Answer Key" can raise the objection through the objection tracking option for the above-mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidates Login only as per the above schedule. Candidates will have to pay Rs.1000/- per question/per objection online through candidate login only,".

MHT Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2- You will see the link of “MHT CET Answer Key 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the login details if asked.

Step 4- Your MHT CET Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5- Check the answer key properly

Step 6- Save and Download it for future use

If a candidate has any issues with the answer key, they can raise their objections about it by paying the amount of Rs. 1000. But, candidates should note that the objections/complaints will be accepted only through an E-mail. All the candidates must know that if they decide to raise the objection against the answer key then they will have to provide proper supporting documents.