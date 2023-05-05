MHT CET 2023: Admit Cards For PCM, PCB Groups Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MHT CET Admit Card 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MHT CET hall ticket 2023 on the official website- mhtcet2023.mahacet.org today. Candidates taking the PCM and PCB entrance exams can access their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates note that the admit card has been released for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, PCM Exam. The PCM Group Exam is scheduled from May 9, 2023 to May 13, 2023. State Cell is yet to release the admit card for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Group and the exam for the same is scheduled from May 15, 2023, to May 20, 2023.

MHT CET Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET 2023: Exam Date

The MHT CET PCM and PCB exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 will start at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, shift 2 will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm. Applicants are advised to carry the hard copy of their admit cards on all exam days. Those without it, will not be allowed to enter or appear for the entrance test. Along with the MHT CET 2023 hall ticket, students will also have to bring a valid government ID with them. The valid government ID will include Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and Voter Card.

Candidates are advised to duly check all the information provided in MHT CET 2023 admit card. In case of any discrepancy or error in the details mentioned in the MHT CET admit card 2023, candidates should contact the authorities without delay.