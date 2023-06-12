topStoriesenglish2620554
MHT CET RESULT 2023

MHT CET 2023 Result Declared On cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link To Download PCB, PCM Scorecards Here

MHT CET Result 2023 is now available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for the direct link to download Maharashtra CET scorecards for PCB and PCM groups. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

MHT CET Result 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MHT CET 2023 Result for PCB and PCM groups. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra CET exam can now download their MHT CET Result 2023 from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org, following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download MHT CET Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the home page click on the link that reads MHT-CET 2023 (PCM Group) or MHT-CET 2023 (PCB Group) Result

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, Date Of Birth and security pin

Step 4:  Now click on "Download" button and your MHT CET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Save your MHT CET 2023 Result and take a printout for future refrence

MHT CET Result 2023 PCB Group

MHT CET Result 2023 PCM Group

 

