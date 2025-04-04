MHT CET 2025 Admit Card Out At cetcell.mahaacet.org- Check Steps To Download

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially released the admit card for the MHT CET Admit Card 2025 for the PCB Group only on 3rd April, 2025, Thursday. Students who are going to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website i.e. cetcell.mahaacet.org.

The MHT CET examination is a computer based TEST (CBT) which will take place from 9th April, 2025, Wednesday to 17th April, 2025, Thursday. The hall ticket of the MHT CET contains all the necessary details like candidate’s name, exam center address, date and time of exam, reporting time and important instructions. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, first shift is from 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift is from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the exam for MHT CET for PCM group will take place from 19th April, 2025 to 27th April, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1- Go to the official MAHACET website- cetcell.mahaacet.org.

Step 2- You will see ‘MHT CET Admit card 2025’ on the page, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required credentials like email ID and password.

Step 4- Submit your details and download your admit card for the MHT CET 2025 examination.

Step 5- Take out a hardcopy for the day of the examination.

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card: Exam Pattern

MHT CET 2025 for PCB group will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) for physics, chemistry and biology subjects. 20 % weightage will be given to class 11th curriculum whereas 80% weightage will be given to class 12th curriculum and examination will consist of 2 sections, first section for physics and chemistry and second section for biology.

Candidates are advised to check all the details on the admit card thoroughly and in case of any disparity, candidates must reach the authorities immediately. Additionally, candidates should not forget to carry their hall tickets to the examination center as they will not get the entry without it.