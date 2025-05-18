MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Releasing Tomorrow For PCB Group At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Details Here

MHT CET PCB Answer Key 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has officially announced that they will release the provisional answer key for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Group tomorrow, i.e. 19th May, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET PCB 2025 will be able to check their answer key from the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Question paper, candidates' responses will also be shown along with the correct answer key and students will be able to raise their objections from 19th May, 2025 to 21st May, 2025. The examination took place from 9th April to 17th April, 2025 (except 10th April and 14th April, 2025) in two shifts, first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM across the various centres in Maharashtra.

MHT CET PCB Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download the Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official MAHACET website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2- You will see the link if MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCB group on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login,

Step 4- Enter the required details of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, MHT CET PCB group 2025 provisional answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6- Check your responses and correct answers attentively and download them for future.

If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they raise the objection through the official website by 21st May, 2025 by paying the amount of Rs.1000 per question. And candidates must note that the amount will be non-refundable. The official notice said “If a candidate has objection against any question in the question paper for the above mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidate’s login only as per the above schedule. Candidate will have to pay ₹1000/- per question/per objection (Non-refundable) online through candidate login only”. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.