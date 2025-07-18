MHT CET 2025: BE, BTech Courses Provisional Merit List Releasing Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

MHT CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is set to release the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2025 Engineering (BE/BTech) admissions on July 18. Candidates who qualified the MHT CET 2025 exam and registered for counselling can view the CAP provisional merit list on the official websites — cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2025.mahacet.org — once it is released. As per the counselling timeline, students can raise grievances or objections regarding the provisional merit list from July 19 to July 21, 2025. The final merit list will be published on July 24. Candidates must provide relevant documents to validate their claims. The acceptance or rejection of these objections will be updated along with the revised acknowledgement receipt.

MHT CET 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the MHT CET 2025 Merit List.

Step 3: Enter your Application ID and Date of Birth, then click submit.

Step 4: The provisional merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Review the list carefully.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future use.

The MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 has been created based on candidates’ scores in the entrance examination. Those whose names are included in the merit list will be eligible for the seat allotment process.

This year, the MHT CET PCM exams were held from April 19 to 27, 2025, excluding April 24. A re-exam for PCM was conducted on May 5, 2025. The PCB group exams were conducted earlier, from April 9 to 17. A total of 3,01,072 candidates registered for the PCB exams, and 2,82,737 appeared. The results were released on June 16.