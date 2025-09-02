MHT CET 2025: CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Released At fe2025.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 on September 1, 2025. Candidates who have registered for this counselling round can view the provisional allotment result on the official website of MHT CET at fe2025.mahacet.org. According to the official schedule, candidates can accept the allotted seat through their login as per the Allotment of CAP Round IV between September 2 and September 4, 2025. Reporting to the respective institute and confirming admission by submitting the required documents along with the payment of fees after CAP Round IV must also be completed from September 2 to September 4, 2025.

The deadline to cancel an allotted seat with a full fee refund is September 11, 2025. The final cutoff date for completing all types of admissions for the academic year 2025-26 has been fixed as September 13, 2025.

MHT CET 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of MHT CET at fe2025.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025.

A login page will appear where you need to enter your details.

Submit the details to view your provisional allotment result on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

After the provisional allotment is announced, candidates are required to report to the allotted college to complete admission procedures. This includes submitting original documents, undergoing verification, and paying the admission fee within the given timeframe. Cancellations made after September 11 will involve a fee deduction as per the rules.

The State CET Cell has also stressed that all admissions for the 2025-26 academic session must be finalized by September 13 to ensure a smooth beginning of the academic year for new students.