MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List OUT For PCM, PCB At fe2025.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List: The State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final merit list of MHT CET 2025 for the candidates in the PCM (physics, chemistry, mathematics) and PCB (physics, chemistry, biology). All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now check the final merit list on the official website, i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2025.mahacet.org.

Candidates must note that if they have been allotted any seats in the final merit list then they have to take immediate action and confirm their acceptance. And to accept the form, candidates will have to fill the submission form between 26th July, 2025 to 28th July, 2025. Additionally, the provisional seat allotment result for MHT CET CAP round 1 will be announced on July 31.

MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List: Steps to Download the List

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2025.mahacet.org.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘MHT CET Final Merit List 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number, date of birth of password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your MHT CET Final merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the list and download it for future reference.

The MHT CET 2025 counselling process was conducted from June 28 to July 14, 2025. Candidates who missed the registration deadline can still apply for Non-Centralised Admission Process (Non-CAP) seats. However, it’s important to note that such applications will not be eligible for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), which is the main seat allocation method. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official websites for detailed information regarding Non-CAP admissions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.