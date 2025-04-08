MHT CET 2025 PCM Admit Card To Be Released Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

MHT CET 2025 PCM Admit Card: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell is set to release the admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group soon. Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will be needed to enter their application number and date of birth to have access of their admit cards.

The MHT CET 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which happens in various centers in Maharashtra. The exam consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and MHT CET for PCM will take place from 19th April, 2025 to 27th April, 2025, except 24th April, 2025 in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 PM and second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Additionally, the examination for PCB (physics, chemistry, biology) group will take place from 9th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025, except 10th and 14th April.

MHT CET 2025 PCM Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to the official MHT CET website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2- You will see the “MHT CET 2025 PCM group admit card” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required details like your application number and password and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your MHT CET 2025 PCM Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

MHT CET 2025 PCM Admit Card: Exam Pattern

MHT CET is a computer based exam which consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs) for physics, chemistry and Mathematics subjects. The syllabus for the MHT CET 2025 focuses on 20% of topics from Class 11 and 80% from Class 12. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the syllabus and focus on key areas to enhance their performance. ​All the candidates are advised to keep the official website for all the updates.