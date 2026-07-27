Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /MHT CET 2026 final merit list out today: Check merit rank and CAP round 1 counselling schedule here

MHT CET 2026 final merit list out today: Check merit rank and CAP round 1 counselling schedule here

Along with the final merit list, the CET Cell will also publish the category-wise provisional seat matrix for CAP Round 1, enabling candidates to make informed choices before the option-entry process begins. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
MHT CET 2026 final merit list out today: Check merit rank and CAP round 1 counselling schedule here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
MHT CET 2026 final merit list out today: Check merit rank and CAP round 1 counselling schedule here
mht cet meri list 20264 min ago
2
Mumbai Dubai Indigo flight8 min ago
3
CJP protest16 min ago
4
Nitin Gadkari19 min ago
5
Dhanush23 min ago