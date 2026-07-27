/MHT CET 2026 final merit list out today: Check merit rank and CAP round 1 counselling schedule here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra is set to release the MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List today, July 27, for candidates seeking admission to BE/BTech programmes through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).
Candidates who have completed document verification can check their Maharashtra State (MS) and All India (AI) merit ranks by logging into the official CAP portal once the list is published.
Along with the final merit list, the CET Cell will also publish the category-wise provisional seat matrix for CAP Round 1, enabling candidates to make informed choices before the option-entry process begins.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their final merit status:
The final merit list is expected to contain:
The final merit list will be prepared after considering all valid grievances submitted against the provisional merit list and will be used for seat allotment during the CAP counselling process.
Following the release of the final merit list, the admission process will continue as per the schedule:
Candidates are advised to carefully review the available seat matrix before filling in their college and course preferences.
The final merit list serves as the basis for admissions to participating engineering colleges across Maharashtra. Only candidates whose names appear in the final merit list will be eligible to participate in CAP Round 1 choice filling and subsequent seat allotment rounds. Once released, the final merit list cannot be challenged further.
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