MHT CET 2026 PCM answer key out: Result expected soon, Objections open till May 22

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released the provisional answer key for the PCM group today. Candidates can now access their response sheets and use the objection tracking facility on the official website.

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PCM Answer Key 2026

The answer key for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics is now available on cetcell.mahacet.org. Log in with your registered credentials, and you can download the provisional answer key, your response sheet, and the question paper. The objection window is open, too, for anyone who wants to dispute a particular answer. The PCB group's updates had already been released through the same portal earlier.

How to Raise an Objection

1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click the objection or grievance link

3. Log in using your registered number, date of birth, and captcha code

4. Select the question you want to challenge

5. Upload your supporting documents or proof

6. Pay the objection fee - Rs 1,000 per question

7. Submit the form online

The window closes on May 22, 2026.

Also Read: CHSE Odisha Class 12th result to be out today; When and where to check scorecard

Marking Scheme

Before the final result comes out, you can use the answer key and response sheet to get a rough idea of where you stand. The marking scheme is straightforward:

Physics: 1 mark per correct answer, Chemistry: 1 mark per correct answer, Mathematics: 2 marks per correct answer

Compare your responses against the provisional key and do the math.

When will the results be out?

Once the objection window closes, the CET Cell will review every challenge submitted. That review feeds into the final answer key, which then leads to the result declaration. For both PCM and PCB groups, results are expected sometime in the third week of May 2026.

Results will be accessible on the official website using your registered email ID and password. Your scorecard will show subject-wise percentile, overall percentile, qualifying status, and your candidate details.

Downloading the answer key and response sheet

1. Visit cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Log in with your registered email ID and password

3. Open the candidate dashboard

4. Download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper

What comes after results?

Eligible candidates will have to undergo the counselling process for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra, which includes registration, filling of choices, document verification and allotment of seats as per rank and percentile.

The CET Cell will put out detailed counselling schedules, merit lists, and admission instructions on the official website. Keep checking the portal for counselling round dates, and document verification timelines will be updated there as things progress.

The PCM answer key is out, and that means candidates can start estimating their scores right now rather than waiting in the dark. Review the provisional answers carefully, raise objections if something's genuinely off, and keep an eye on the official website. Results and counselling details will follow, and when they do, you'll want to be ready.