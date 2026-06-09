MHT CET 2026 results: PCB scorecards out, PCM results soon; Check how to download scorecard and counselling process

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially released the MHT CET 2026 PCB results, and students are able to download the scorecards, but the PCM results are expected soon. Students can now check their scorecards online and start preparing for the next step in the admission process.

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PCB result 2026 released

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The MHT CET 2026 officially announced the PCB results, and students who appeared for this exam can download their marksheet through the official website using their login details.

Details mentioned in the results

1. Marks

2. Percentile Score

3. Merit Rank

How to check MHT CET 2026 result

1. Visit the official MHT CET website

2. Click on the MHT CET 2026 result link

3. Enter your roll number and password

4. Click the submit button

5. Check your scorecard carefully

6. Download it and save it for future reference

Exam dates and phases

The MHT CET 2026 exam was conducted in two phases:

PCB exams: April 21 to April 26 and May 10–11

PCM exams: April 11 to April 20 and May 12–21

The exams were held in multiple sessions across different dates.

Marking scheme explained

The marking system for MHT CET is simple:

Physics & Chemistry: 1 mark for each correct answer

Mathematics: 2 marks for each correct answer

No negative marking for wrong answers

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What score is considered good?

There's no official passing mark in MHT CET; it's a competitive exam, not a qualifying one in the traditional sense. That said, based on how previous years have played out, General category students typically need around 90 out of 200 to stay competitive. For SC, ST, and OBC candidates, around 80 out of 200 tends to be a workable benchmark. These aren't guarantees. They're just patterns from prior admission cycles.

The qualifying status on your scorecard

The qualifying status mentioned in your scorecard is very important. It decides whether you can take part in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Only students who qualify will be allowed to move forward in counselling and seat allotment.

What comes after results

CAP: The Centralised Admission Process kicks off next. Students will need to register for counselling, list their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference, and then wait through the merit list and seat allotment rounds. Your score and rank do the talking at that stage. Higher rank, more options. It's fairly straightforward, but the paperwork needs to be in order before any of it begins.

PCB results are out. PCM results are close. The window between now and counselling is shorter than it feels. Get your documents sorted, check every detail on your scorecard, and watch the official channels. The seat you want doesn't wait around.