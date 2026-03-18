MHT CET 2026: Session 1 & 2 exam dates revised at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Exam date 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the revised schedule for MHT CET 2026 for both Session 1 and Session 2 of the PCM group. Students can check the updated schedule on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET Cell will also reopen the MHT CET 2026 registration portal on March 19, 2026.

MHT CET Revised Exam Schedule for PCM Group

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Session 1: April 11 to April 20, 2026 (extended by one day)

Session 2: May 12 to May 16, 2026

MHT CET: Registration Extension with Late Fee

Candidates who missed the earlier deadline can now register for MHT CET 2026 for both PCM and PCB courses with an additional late fee of INR 500, starting March 19, 2026.

Last Date to Apply: March 20, 2026

Official Website for Registration: mahacet.org

The CET Cell has clarified that no applications will be accepted after the final deadline.

MHT CET City Information Slip Released

The Maharashtra CET Cell has also released the city information slip, which indicates the city where each candidate’s examination centre will be located. The MHT CET 2026 entrance exams are scheduled from March 24 to May 16, 2026, according to the previously published final timetable. This update ensures students are aware of the revised dates, registration opportunities, and their exam locations well in advance to plan their preparation.

Also, in the notification released, the officials have announced that candidates who have not yet created their APAAR ID must do so via DigiLocker. It is recommended that candidates regularly check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell for the latest updates, detailed exam schedules, and instructions.