MHT CET LLB RESULT 2025

MHT CET 3 Year LLB Result 2025 Releasing Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

MHT CET 3 Year LLB Result 2025: Candidates who took the exam can access and download their scorecards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MHT CET 3 Year LLB Result 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell Maharashtra) is expected to announce the MH CET 3-Year LLB Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. The MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 examination was held on May 2 and 3, and the final answer key was released on June 13, 2025. The CET Cell had received nearly 250 objections to the provisional answer key, of which 9 objections were accepted after review.

Candidates securing valid scores in the entrance test will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process, known as the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The CAP rounds for admission are expected to commence in July 2025.

MHT CET 3 Year LLB Result 2025: Important Dates

Event Date
MH CET 3-Year LLB Exam May 2 and 3, 2025
Provisional Answer Key May 10, 2025
Final Answer Key (3-Year LLB) June 13, 2025
MH CET 5-Year LLB Result June 17, 2025

MHT CET 3 Year LLB Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and password.
Step 3: Click on the link “Scorecard.”
Step 4: The MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has updated the MH CET Law 2025 exam pattern for the 3-year LLB programme, reducing the total number of questions from 150 to 120. The revised exam will include sections on English, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs.

