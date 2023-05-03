MHT CET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon At mahacet.org- Steps To Download Here

MHT CET Admit Card 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET hall ticket 2023 on the official website- mhtcet2023.mahacet.org soon. Candidates taking the PCM and PCB entrance exams can access their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth. The release date of the MHT CET 2023 admit card has not been officially confirmed. According to sources, the Maharastra state cell would issue the admission card today, May 3. Candidates should constantly visit the official website for the most recent changes.

The correction window was open from April 21 to April 25, 2023. The PCM and PCB exams will be held in two sessions, the first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MHT CET Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to duly check all the information provided in MHT CET 2023 admit card. In case of any discrepancy or error in the details mentioned in the MHT CET admit card 2023, candidates should contact the authorities without delay.