MHT CET CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Released At fe2025.mahacet.org, Confirm Admission By August 14- Check Direct Link Here

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2025: The Entrance Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra has officially released the provisional seat allotment results of the MHT CET 2025 for the CAP Round 2 for engineering courses on 11th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. fe2025.mahacet.org.