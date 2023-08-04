MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result 2023 Released At mahacet.org- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result 2023: The Maharashtra state cell has published the MHT CET Counselling 2023 Round 2 results on their official website, mahacet.org. Students who attended counselling can use their application ID and date of birth to view and download their provisional seat allotment orders. According to the MHT CET Counselling timetable, candidates who are assigned a seat in Round 2 must accept it between August 4 and 6, 2023, at 3 p.m.

The candidate who is assigned a seat for the first time in Round 2 must pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login via online means. Check out the steps below to learn how to download the MHT.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-mahacet.org

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the counseling page link

3. Now, under the BTech counseling tab, click on the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result link

4. A new login page would open

5. Enter your application number and date of birth

6. Access the seat allotment result and download the letter

7. Take a print out for the future references

Candidates who present for the document verification will be required to submit the requested documents, and their candidature will be fixed if the verification is successful. The results of the MHT CET CAP Round 3 will be released on August 7.