MHT CET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List To Be Released Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps To Download Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: MHT CET Counselling is currently underway for qualified candidates. The MHT CET final merit list will be revealed today, July 19, according to the counselling timetable. Candidates who registered for the Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process, CAP, will be able to view and download the merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org. To gain access, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

The state cell will also release the provisional seat matrix for CAP Round 1 along with the merit list. From July 20 to 22, candidates will be able to submit and confirm their CAP Round-I Option Forms online via their candidate login. On July 25, 2023, the first provisional seat allotment for MHT CET Counselling 2023 will be issued.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET 2023 merit list.

3. A new login would open.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the merit list and download the same.

6. Take a print out for the future references

Through a counselling process, the state cell will admit competent students to the First Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years).