MHT CET Exam Under Scrutiny After Students Flag A Dozen Of Incorrect Questions

MHT CET Exam 2025: Some students have claimed that more than a dozen questions had wrong options in the MHT-CET 2025 PCM group exam, which ended on Sunday. This exam, held by Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell, is for admissions to engineering colleges for the 2025-26 academic year. According to reports, 15 mathematics questions in the first shift on the last day had irrelevant or incorrect options. Students informed the exam centre authorities about the problem.

When issues like this happen, candidates must follow a proper grievance process. As per the MHT-CET 2025 Information Brochure, students must report any wrong questions or exam-related mistakes to the invigilator. The invigilator then informs the venue officer, who is appointed by the CET Cell Commissioner and is available from 7:30 am until the exam ends. The venue officer reviews and decides on the grievance immediately.

For mistakes in the question paper, students must also submit their objections through the official website, www.mahacet.org, within the given time. Complaints made after the deadline will not be accepted.

The MHT-CET 2025 PCM exam tests physics, chemistry, and mathematics skills through three MCQ papers, each worth 100 marks. Students get 180 minutes to complete the exam—90 minutes for physics and chemistry combined, and 90 minutes for mathematics. The syllabus includes 20 percent from Class 11 and 80 percent from Class 12, with a difficulty level similar to JEE Main. There is no negative marking.