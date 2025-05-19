MHT CET PCB Group Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell) will release the MHT CET 2025 answer key for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group today, May 19, 2025. Once available, candidates can view the answer key on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Along with the answer key, the CET Cell will also publish the question papers and recorded responses of candidates. Additionally, the portal for raising objections or grievances will open today and remain active until May 21, 2025.

As per the official notification, candidates who wish to challenge any question from the exam must submit their objection through the candidate login within the specified timeline. A non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question will be charged for each objection raised.

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official MHT CET website: cetcell.mahacet.org. On the homepage, click on the link for the MHT CET 2025 PCB answer key. Log in using your credentials. After logging in, the provisional answer key will appear on the screen. Review the answer key, your recorded responses, and the question paper. Download them for future reference.

The MHT CET 2025 exam for the PCB group was conducted between April 9 and April 17, excluding April 10 and 14. The exam took place in two shifts each day, the first from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm at various centres across Maharashtra and in other states. The test was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.