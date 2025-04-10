MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download here

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has officially released the admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) Group today i.e. 10th April, 2025, Thursday. All the candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET PCM 2025 can download their admit cards from the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Though the board has officially released the admit cards, the link is not yet working. Once the link is active, candidates can download their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth. The examination for MHT CET PCM group will take place from 19th April, 2025 to 27th April, 2025, except 24th April, 2025.

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download the Admit Card

Step 1- Go to the official MHT CET website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2- You will see the “MHT CET 2025 PCM group admit card” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required details like your application number and password and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your MHT CET 2025 PCM Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

All the important details like date and time of the examination along with reporting time and Address of the examination center and important instructions will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

The MHT CET 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which happens in various centers in Maharashtra. The exam consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for physics, chemistry and Mathematics subjects. The syllabus for the MHT CET 2025 focuses on 20% of topics from Class 11 and 80% from Class 12. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the syllabus and focus on key areas to enhance their performance. ​All the candidates are advised to keep the official website for all the updates.