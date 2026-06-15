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MHT CET result 2026 PCM out at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check scorecard here

MHT CET PCM Result 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) result at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
MHT CET result 2026 PCM out at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check scorecard here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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