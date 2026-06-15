/MHT CET result 2026 PCM out at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check scorecard here

MHT CET PCM Result 2026 1st attempt: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) result on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org today, June 15, 2026.
Candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards using login details.
The MHT CET result 2026 has been declared for over 4 lakh PCM students.
As the MHT CET result 2026 link has been made active, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
The MHT CET PCM scorecard includes:
Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the result.
The MHT CET exam 2026 was conducted in two phases for different subject groups. The PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group examination was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026.
Meanwhile, the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group examination took place from April 21 to April 26, 2026. The examination was conducted in multiple shifts through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the state.
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