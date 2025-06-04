MHT CET Result 2025 For B.BCA, BBA, BBM, BMS, 5-year LLB To Be Released Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Details Here

MHT CET 2025 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the result of MHT CET 2025 today for the courses like B.BCA, BBA, BBM-CET and 5-year LLB CET exam today, i.e. 4th June, 2025, Wednesday. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their result from the official website, i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

The other website to check the result is mhtcet.mahacet.org. Candidates will require their application number along with their date of birth to access MHT CET result, they will find these details on their admit cards which were provided to them before the examination.

MHT CET 2025 Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘MHT CET 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login.

Step 4: Enter all the required details of yours like application number and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your MHT CET 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Step 7: Download the page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their results properly on their scorecard, details like, their scores, their rank, subject-wise score, percentile. And after the release of the result, the board will begin with the counselling process for the students who will qualify the exam and candidates will get the admission into the colleges according to their scores and ranks.

Also, the result for PCB and PCM is expected to be declared on 16th June, 2024. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.