MHT CET Result 2025 For PCM Group OUT At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

MHT CET PCM Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has officially released the results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) Group today i.e. 16th June, 2025, Monday. All the candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET PCM 2025 can download their results from the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

The result for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group will be declared tomorrow, i.e. 17th June, 2025. The MHT CET PCM examination was conducted from 19th April, 2025 to 27th April, 2025 (except 24th April). And then re-test took place on 5th May, 2025. The examination for PCB group took place from 9th April to 17th April, 2025.

MHT CET PCM Result 2025: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘MHT CET PCM Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your application number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your MHT CET 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check everything carefully and download the page for future reference.

The scorecard of MHT CET 2025 will include all the details like your name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ name, your percentile, All India Rank, Application number, subjects, and all the other relevant information. After the result declaration, the cell will start the counseling process soon, which will take place in three rounds and candidates will be allotted the seats according to their preferences submitted and their ranks. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.