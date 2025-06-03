MHT CET Result Date 2025 Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

MHT CET Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has officially announced the expected result date for the MHT CET 2025. As per the announcement made on the official MAHACET portal — cetcell.mahacet.org — the results for both PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) groups will be declared on June 16, 2025. Along with the MHT CET results, the Cell also released tentative dates for several other entrance exams conducted under its authority. The results for professional courses such as B.BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM-CET, as well as the 5-year LLB CET, are expected to be declared on June 4, 2025. The B.Design-CET results are scheduled to be released by June 9, while the results for the 3-year LLB CET are likely to be announced on June 17, 2025.

The MHT CET 2025 examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17 for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, and from April 19 to May 5 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group. A total of 3,01,072 candidates had registered for the PCB group, with 2,82,737 appearing for the exam. For the PCM group, 4,64,263 candidates registered, out of which 4,22,863 appeared.

MHT CET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Select your course name to proceed to the result page. Enter your login credentials and click on the "Submit" button. Your result will appear on the screen. Review your result and download the page. Take a printout for future reference.

The provisional answer key for the MHT CET 2025 was released on May 18 for the PCB group and on May 21 for the PCM group. After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, the moderators and chief moderators evaluated and submitted their reports. As a result, 40 objections were upheld, leading to full marks being granted for those questions. These updates will be reflected in the final database, and the results will be processed accordingly.