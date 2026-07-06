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Ministry of Education announces National poetry festival 2026 for classes 9 to 12

National Poetry Festival 2026: The initiative is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, on the National e-Library platform.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Ministry of Education announces National poetry festival 2026 for classes 9 to 12

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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