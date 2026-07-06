/Ministry of Education announces National poetry festival 2026 for classes 9 to 12

National Poetry Festival 2026: The Ministry of Education has launched the National Poetry Festival 2026, giving school students from Classes 9 to 12.
This platform will help to showcase students' talent in poetry recitation.
The initiative is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, on the National e-Library platform.
The festival is essentially a national-level poetry recitation competition, inviting students across the country studying in Classes 9 through 12 to participate.
The Ministry believes the initiative will help build greater interest in poetry and literature among school students, encouraging them to engage with the written and spoken word beyond the classroom.
Entries submitted after the deadline will not be considered, so students planning to take part are advised to complete the process well in advance rather than waiting until the last moment.
Those students who are interested will need to submit a video entry as part of their participation in the recitation competition.
Specific submission guidelines, formats, and platform details are expected to be listed on the official portal, and students and schools are encouraged to check the National e-Library platform and official Ministry of Education channels for the complete process.
Competitions like this give school students a formal, national-level platform to build confidence in public speaking and performance, while deepening their engagement with poetry as a literary form.
For many students, especially those with an interest in language and literature, this kind of initiative offers recognition and exposure that a regular classroom setting may not provide.
Schools and teachers are likely to play a key role in encouraging eligible students to take part before the July 31 deadline closes.
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