/Minutes late, no entry: Bengaluru students miss NEET Re-Exam despite reaching centre

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Several NEET UG 2026 re-exam candidates in Bengaluru were denied entry to their examination centres after arriving minutes after the stipulated gate-closing time, leading to emotional scenes outside test venues.
Videos circulating on social media showed students and parents pleading with authorities to allow entry.
However, examination officials reportedly refused to make exceptions, citing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) guidelines that prohibit entry after the designated closing time.
According to reports, traffic congestion and delays in reaching examination centres were among the reasons cited by candidates who missed the deadline.
Some students alleged that despite being close to the centre before the examination began, they were not permitted to enter once the gates had closed.
The NEET UG re-examination was conducted under heightened security arrangements across the country following the cancellation of the earlier examination.
Candidates were required to complete frisking, biometric verification and other security checks before entering the examination hall. Authorities had repeatedly advised aspirants to reach their centres well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.
Parents of some affected students expressed disappointment, arguing that a delay of just a few minutes should not deprive candidates of the opportunity to appear for a high-stakes examination.
Many students had spent months preparing for the test and viewed the re-exam as a crucial opportunity for medical admissions.
Examination authorities, however, maintained that the gate-closing policy is implemented uniformly across centres to ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the examination process. Officials stressed that making exceptions for late arrivals could disrupt examination protocols and security procedures.
The incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by candidates on examination day, particularly in large cities where traffic congestion and logistical issues can affect travel plans.
Similar reports of candidates missing entry deadlines emerged from other cities as well.
As videos from Bengaluru continue to circulate online, the incident has sparked debate over whether greater flexibility should be considered in exceptional circumstances while balancing the need for strict examination security and fairness.
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