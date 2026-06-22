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Minutes late, no entry: Bengaluru students miss NEET Re-Exam despite reaching centre

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Videos showing distressed candidates outside examination centres have gone viral, reigniting concerns over strict entry rules during the NEET UG re-examination.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Minutes late, no entry: Bengaluru students miss NEET Re-Exam despite reaching centre

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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