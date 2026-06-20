Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Missed JEE Advanced by 2 Marks, now ISRO scientist: Here’s Meerut youth's success story

Missed JEE Advanced by 2 Marks, now ISRO scientist: Here’s Meerut youth's success story

After narrowly missing out on JEE Advanced qualification in 2021, Sanket Kumar relied on self-study and determination to secure a scientist-engineer position at ISRO

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Missed JEE Advanced by 2 Marks, now ISRO scientist: Here’s Meerut youth's success story

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bracelets That Shine: Trendy Bracelets for Women
women bracelets5 min ago
2
jeans for girls12 min ago
3
reneet 202613 min ago
4
Anne Hathaway19 min ago
5
Prashanth Neel27 min ago