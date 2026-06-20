/Missed JEE Advanced by 2 Marks, now ISRO scientist: Here’s Meerut youth's success story

JEE aspirant success story: What seemed like a heartbreaking setback in 2021 has turned into a remarkable success story for Sanket Kumar, a young man from Meerut who missed qualifying for JEE Advanced by just two marks.
Five years later, he has been selected as a Scientist-Engineer (SC Grade) at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Sanket's journey is being widely celebrated as an example of perseverance and resilience. Despite falling short of the JEE Advanced cut-off, he did not allow the disappointment to define his future.
Instead, he continued his academic pursuits with determination and focused on building his knowledge and skills.
According to reports, Sanket relied extensively on self-study, including educational content available on YouTube, to strengthen his understanding of engineering concepts.
Without letting the setback derail his ambitions, he remained committed to his goal of contributing to India's scientific and technological advancement.
His efforts eventually paid off when he was selected as a Scientist-Engineer at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.
The appointment marks a significant milestone in his career and highlights that success can come through multiple pathways, even when initial plans do not work out as expected.
The story has resonated with students preparing for competitive examinations such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET, many of whom often view a single examination as the defining moment of their careers.
Sanket's achievement serves as a reminder that setbacks can be temporary and that persistence often plays a crucial role in long-term success.
For lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country, the Meerut youth's journey underscores an important lesson: not qualifying for a particular examination does not necessarily close the door to future opportunities.
With dedication, continuous learning and hard work, alternative routes to success remain possible.
Today, Sanket stands as an inspiration for students who may be facing disappointment after competitive examinations, proving that determination and resilience can eventually lead to extraordinary achievements.
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