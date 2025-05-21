Mizoram Becomes First State In India To Achieve Complete Literacy, Claims CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: In a landmark moment for the nation's educational journey, Mizoram on Tuesday became the first fully literate state under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma proudly announced at a celebratory event held at the MZU Auditorium. Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Dr Vanlalthlana, Mizoram's Minister of Education, graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

"Today marks a historic moment in the journey of our state -- one that will be remembered by generations to come," the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering. He emphasised that this achievement is not just a statistic, but a transformational milestone, one that speaks to the collective will, discipline, and vision of our people.

He further expressed that this was a collective accomplishment by citizens who love their state and work with dedication, highlighting especially the 1,692 individuals who, despite having missed earlier educational opportunities, demonstrated extraordinary determination and a will to learn, even in later stages of life. "We celebrate this day not as the end of a campaign, but as the dawn of a new era of opportunity, empowerment, and inclusion," Lalduhoma said.

He noted that while today may not mark the conclusion of the literacy movement, "We also renew our commitment to sustaining literacy through continuous education, digital access, and vocational skill training." He called on all Mizos to dream bigger and aim higher - "Let this be just the beginning. Let us now aim higher -- digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial skills for every Mizo." Reiterating the pride of the moment, he declared, "We are proud to be the first - and we will work to remain the best."

He concluded with an inspiring vision - "Let this declaration ignite a new wave of learning and empowerment. Together, we move forward - toward a smarter, stronger, and more inclusive Mizoram." Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, congratulated the people of Mizoram on this remarkable achievement and commended the dedication of all stakeholders involved. He praised the state's commitment to inclusive growth through education and expressed confidence that Mizoram would continue to lead the way in lifelong learning and skill development.

"This is a proud day not just for Mizoram, but for the entire nation," he said, extending his best wishes for the state's continued journey towards excellence in education and empowerment. The event was chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, who delivered the welcome address and presented a brief report on Mizoram's journey to achieving this historic milestone.

Mizoram's recognition as the first fully literate state was declared under the Ministry of Education's ULLAS initiative, which mandates a minimum literacy rate of 95 per cent of the population. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023-2024), Mizoram's literacy rate is 98.2 per cent. This landmark achievement is the result of sustained efforts by the School Education Department, particularly through Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme (Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram).

The State Government established a Governing Council and Executive Committee under the State Literacy Mission Authority, with the State Project Office under Samagra Shiksha Mizoram spearheading the initiative. To support the mission, the State Centre for Literacy (SCL) was set up under SCERT. It developed Mizo language learning materials titled Vartian, along with an English version for learners in the Lawngtlai district. Additional resources, such as Romei for learners and Margdarshikha for Volunteer Teachers, were created.

Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) acted as surveyors for the New India Literacy Programme, identifying 3,026 illiterate individuals aged 15 and above, of whom 1,692 expressed a willingness to learn. District Project Offices recruited 292 Volunteer Teachers to conduct regular classes in schools, community halls, YMA libraries, and even in learners' homes when needed. With literacy rates now at 98.2 per cent, Mizoram stands tall as the first state to be recognised under ULLAS as fully literate -- a beacon of educational progress and inclusive development in India.