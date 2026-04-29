Mizoram Board HSSLC results 2026: MBSE to release Class 12th results today at 12 PM; check how to download scorecard from mbse.edu.in
MBSE is set to declare the Class 12th HSSLC results today, at 12 PM. Please ensure students have their login credentials and are up to date with the latest information, and check the official website - mbse.edu.in.
- Over 18 thousand students are awaiting their Mizoram results.
- The Mizoram Board of School Education, known as MBSE, has released the Class 12 HSSLC result today, April 29, 2026 at 12 PM.
- Once the result is out, the direct link to the official portal will be activated.
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Over 18 thousand students are awaiting their Mizoram results. The Mizoram Board of School Education, known as MBSE, has released the Class 12 HSSLC result today, April 29, 2026 at 12 PM. Once the result is out, the direct link to the official portal will be activated. All you need to do is visit mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com and check your score from the comfort of your home.
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Who can check the result?
This result is for students from all three streams:
Arts
Science
Commerce
If you appeared for the Mizoram Board Class 12 exams, your result is ready to view.
When were the exams held?
The MBSE Class 12 board exams were held from February 9 to March 16, 2026, across different exam centres all over the state.
How to check your result online
Checking your result is simple. Just follow these steps:
1. Open your browser and go to mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com
2. Look for the HSSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage
3. Click on it and enter your Roll Number and Registration Number
4. Then submit, and your result will appear on the screen
5. Check your marks subject by subject and note your total score
6. Download or take a screenshot of your scorecard for future use
Details mentioned on the scorecard
Once you log in, your scorecard will show:
Marks in each subject
Total marks scored
Your pass or fail status
No Internet? No Problem!
Not everyone has easy access to the internet, and MBSE has thought about that too. You can also check your result or get result-related help at these places:
MBSE Board Office at Chaltlang
MBSE Regional Centre in Lunglei
Printed scorecards will also be made available for students who want a physical copy to keep.
Quick Tip Before You Check
Keep your roll number and registration number ready before you sit down to check your result. These two details are all you need to log in and see your scorecard.
To every student checking their result today - good luck! Whatever the result, remember that this is just one step in your journey. Keep going forward.
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