Mizoram HSSLC Result 2025: MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Result DECLARED At mbse.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2025: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially declared the results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Exam 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Mizoram class 12th examination can now check their results from the official website, i.e. mbse.edu.in by entering their roll number and registration number.

The other official website to check the results is mbseonline.com. This year,a total of 11,000 students appeared for the class 12th examination. To be considered pass, students have to achieve at least 33 per cent in MBSE HSSLC 2025 examinations in every subject and overall aggregate.

Mizoram Class 12 HSSLC Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official MBSE website- mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of “MBSE HSSLC Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required login details like your roll number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your MBSE HSSLC 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your marksheet for future reference.

Mizoram Class 12 HSSLC Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format- MBSE12(Roll Number)

Step 3: Send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in SMS format.

This year, Mizoram Board class 12th examination took place from 14th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025. The overall pass percentage of 2024 MBSE HSSLC examination was 78.04 per cent. The overall pass percentage of female students was 77.79 per cent while the pass percentage of male students stood at 78.32 per cent, performing better than the girls. Additionally, all the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.