/Mizoram NEET UG 2026 merit list released: Check state quota list, key dates, documents and admission details

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Technical Wing, in Mizoram has released the first provisional merit list for NEET UG 2026 state quota counselling. If you applied, you can check it online now. It's a key step for anyone hoping to land a medical seat in the state.
385 candidates made it onto this first provisional list, all shortlisted based on their NEET 2026 scores, which fall somewhere between 182 and 585.
Students can download the merit list from the official website of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education. The list itself was built using the NEET scorecards applicants submitted for Mizoram's state quota.
Under the state quota, candidates can apply for:
MBBS
BDS
BHMS
BAMS
BVSc & AH
To be considered, students must submit their NEET 2026 scorecards in the prescribed format at the Technical Wing Office, DHTE, Chaltlang Lily Veng.
Last date to submit NEET scorecard: July 28, 2026 (till 3 PM)
Second provisional merit list: comes after the submission process wraps up
Last date to apply for NRI quota MBBS seats (Zoram Medical College and Hospital): August 7, 2026
There's a small fee too: Rs 10 per application form, payable at submission.
Candidates whose names appear in the merit list must carry the following documents during admission:
Allotment letter
Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
NEET admit card
NEET scorecard
Transfer certificate
Migration certificate
Character certificate from last attended institution
Aadhaar card
Per the National Medical Commission's seat matrix for 2026–27, India has 1,36,939 MBBS seats in total 63,296 in government colleges, 73,643 in private ones.
Mizoram's slice of that is smaller, naturally: 100 MBBS seats, all in government medical colleges.
This merit list release matters a lot for medical aspirants across Mizoram. Check for your name, keep an eye on the deadlines, and don't scramble for documents at the last minute. Staying on top of the schedule now means a smoother admission process later.
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