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Mizoram NEET UG 2026 merit list released: Check state quota list, key dates, documents and admission details

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Mizoram, has released the NEET UG 2026 provisional merit list for state quota counselling with 385 candidates shortlisted.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Mizoram NEET UG 2026 merit list released: Check state quota list, key dates, documents and admission details
Image Credit: Mizoram NEET UG 2026 merit list

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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