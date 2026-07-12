/Monsoon update: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and gusty winds in these states

IMD Monsoon update: A high tide lashed Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued fresh warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of the country on July 12.
According to the IMD, isolated pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall through the day. East Uttar Pradesh has also been flagged for a similar spell of heavy rain.
Beyond these regions, the weather office has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (including Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad), Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Punjab, along with Uttarakhand.
Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and the northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are also expected to see heavy showers.
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh, with wind speeds touching 40-60 kmph in isolated spots over Jammu and Kashmir.
A similar spell of thunderstorm activity, with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, has been forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
Comparatively milder thunderstorm conditions with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and West Madhya Pradesh, while lightning activity alone has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.
In contrast to the rain-hit regions, the IMD has also predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, underlining the sharp weather contrasts playing out across the country.
Out at sea, the weather agency has cautioned that squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over parts of the central and adjoining north Arabian Sea. Similar wind conditions are expected along and off the north Gujarat coast bordering the northeast Arabian Sea, as well as near Somalia's adjoining southwest Arabian Sea waters and the Oman coast.
With the monsoon continuing to bring intense spells of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across several regions, residents in the affected states have been advised to stay updated through official IMD bulletins, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers, and exercise caution near the coast given the squally wind conditions forecast over the Arabian Sea.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.