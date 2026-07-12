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Monsoon update: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and gusty winds in these states

IMD Monsoon update: IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several Indian states on July 12, even as Mumbai's Marine Drive witnessed a high tide.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Monsoon update: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and gusty winds in these states

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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